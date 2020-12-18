A memorable dinner was held at Antonio’s restaurant on Oct. 24 to celebrate the love between James and Eugenia Messer on their 75th Jubilee wedding anniversary.
Family and friends enjoyed a time of laugher, sharing and singing in honor of this special couple.
James is retired from the 914th troop carrier group at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Eugenia was a medical secretary for Drs Brennen, Moore and Jafri Niagara Falls.
They have two daughters, Eileen (Messer) Litz, Lewiston and Ellen (Messer) Scott, McKenney, Virginia.
They’ve been blessed with three grandchildren and nine beautiful great-grandchildren.
The couple resides in Lewiston.
