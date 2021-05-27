Iroquois Market to return during Lewiston Art Festival

Lewiston Council on the Arts members say a "generous sponsorship" from AMD Environmental Consultants, Inc., will once again transform the Hennepin Park Gazebo area into an Iroquois Market during the Lewiston Art Festival taking place on Aug. 14 and 15.
The event, which received the Spark Award for DEC Program of the Year in 2020 through Arts Services Initiative, will showcase the work of some of the finest local Native American artisans and crafters. The Iroquois Market will also bring to life the rich culture of the Haudenosaunee and will feature traditional and contemporary drumming, music and dance.
"We are excited to share these traditions with our community so they may better understand the people, the customs and the beauty of Native American culture," said Irene Rykaszewski of the Lewiston Council on the Arts.
"AMD Environmental Consultants is proud to invest its resources so local Native American artists can feature their work at the Lewiston Art Festival," added Anthony DeMiglio of AMD Environmental. "The Native American culture is an important part of this community and our company wanted to make a way for their artists to show their work."
