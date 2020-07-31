The Niagara Hospice special events staff recently placed more than 300 butterfly garden stakes in the Niagara Hospice Memorial Garden on their Lockport campus.
With a $10 donation to Niagara Hospice, families, friends, and community members purchased the butterfly garden stakes in memory of loved ones.
The events team wrote out each name that was submitted and every individual butterfly honored someone that is loved and missed dearly by family and friends. Organizers described it as a heartfelt tribute in place of what would normally be a large, in-person event with a live butterfly release.
The butterflies were scheduled to remain on the Lockport campus for the remainder of the week, weather permitting. The butterfly garden stakes are extremely delicate, intended only for short-term use.
“Each butterfly honors an individual who has brought meaning, purpose and love into the lives of their family and friends,” said Allison Bolt, special events coordinator. “The cluster of butterfly garden stakes dancing on our campus offers a beautiful visual representation of support from the community.
Niagara Hospice has gone virtual with the remainder of their 2020 event schedule.
Bolt said there are still plenty of ways to show support for Niagara Hospice through these virtual events.
"Your participation provides hope, opportunity and strength to Niagara County families, clinical staff and volunteers," she said.
For more information or to inquire about Niagara Hospice’s virtual event season, visit niagaraHospice.org or call 716-HOSPICE.
