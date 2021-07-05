LOCKPORT — The History Center of Niagara will once again be hosting children’s programs this summer. The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 and Wednesday, Aug.18 for children ages 7 through 12. The theme is “Fire and Water” and will offer two of the History Center’s most popular programs.
The events:
• July 21 — The “History of Firefighting” will offer children the opportunity to learn about, and participate in, firefighting methods of both the past and the present. Activities include an old fashioned bucket brigade, a relay race to gather materials needed to put out a fire in the 19th century and a visit from a member of the Lockport Fire Department to discuss and display equipment used by modern firefighters to extinguish blazes. Each child will “make and take” a miniature fire hydrant in honor of Birdsall Holly, the Lockport inventor who developed a Fire Suppression System in the 1860s using hydrants and pressurized water.
• Aug. 18 — Children will take “A Trip on the Titanic.” Participants will be given a ticket upon arrival with the name, age, country of origin and class accommodation (1st, 2nd, 3rd or crew) of an actual passenger. They will learn details about the ocean liner, how it was divided by class status and how each class lived on the ship. The passengers can then experience some shipboard activities including early 20th century games, creating a souvenir postcard, making a Morse code device and sending an SOS signal. At the end of the program, the fate of each passenger will be revealed.
The History Center monitors CDC/NYS COVID-19 guidelines and will adjust requirements to meet conditions on the days of the programs. Space is limited to 16 children per program. Hand sanitizer & disinfecting wipes will be available and children will be asked bring a mask. Snacks are store-bought and individually wrapped and each child will get bottled water.
All programs take place at the History Center, 215 Niagara Street in Lockport. The fee is $20 per child with a $5 off coupon available in the Town of Lockport Summer newsletter. Reservations are required. Please call 434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org for information, registration or COVID-19 concerns.
