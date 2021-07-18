High school student raises money for shelter cats

Thea Nahrebeski of Orchard Park hosts fundraisers all year long to help make animals more comfortable in shelters while they are waiting for their forever homes.
In the past, Thea has sold candy bars, lemonade, plastic bracelets that say “adopt, rescue, donate”, candles, and reusable bags. Thea donates to multiple organizations each year and recently, Thea had enough money to donate to Ten Lives Club.
This year, her cousin Jenna Tomaka of Orchard Park collected cans and bottles from her neighborhood and with the money collected, helped buy items to donate to the nonprofit. Items Jenna and Thea donated were laundry detergent, paper towels, litter, and aluminum pans to use for liter boxes.
Thea’s father runs “Thea’s Fundraiser” Facebook page which follows Thea and her journey. People can see where she has donated to, organizations who have helped contribute to her cause, and any awards she has received for her efforts.
Currently, the nonprofit is looking for donations of new or gently used towels, hand sanitizer, non-latex gloves in sizes Medium and Large, and Purina Cat Chow. For more information on Ten Lives Club, please visit their website at www.tenlivesclub.com or call their Main Shelter at 646-5577 ext. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.