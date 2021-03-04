Hearts and Hands has neighbors helping neighbors    

It is without a doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many challenges throughout the Niagara County community. This is especially true for older adults when trying to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations. Not only has it been a challenge to find vaccination sites, for some older adults they are then left wondering “how will I get to my appointment?”
Kathleen Groves, a Lockport resident and Hearts and Hands volunteer, is making a difference in the community by helping older adults answer this question. On a recent Wednesday morning Kathleen woke up early to take one of her neighbors, Dan, for his second COVID-19 vaccination in Buffalo.
“Dan was the first care receiver I worked with when I started volunteering with Hearts and Hands in 2014,” she said. “Working with the older adult population I’ve witnessed first-hand the struggle they have getting to appointments. ... Being able to take Dan for his vaccinations has brought my volunteer experience full circle during this challenging time.”
Dan and Kathleen were connected through Hearts and Hands, an organization that helps more than 800 older adults across Western New York get to places like doctors' offices, YMCA, senior centers, grocery stores and COVID-19 vaccination sites. Services provided for older and disabled adults in the community are at no charge.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the need for volunteers rises as more and more individuals throughout the community are in need. Hearts and Hands makes volunteering easy by providing quick and easy trainings, supplemental insurance coverage and mileage reimbursement. To learn about how you can make a difference and help a neighbor in need, visit www.hnhcares.org or call (716) 406-8311.
Angelina Anzalone is the resource development director for Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action, Inc.
