Heart, Love & Soul recently conducted outreach at the Niagara Falls Housing Authority's Wrobel and Spallino towers to assess residents' interest in the vaccine and if they needed assistance accessing it.
Heart & Soul also provided an informational flyer about the vaccine produced by the CDC. Survey participants, aged 75 and over, received Walmart gift cards to thank them for their participation.
The outreach is a collaboration between Niagara Falls Housing Authority, the Health Equity Taskforce, and Heart Love & Soul.
The taskforce is committed to addressing racial and economic inequities and ensuring that the most vulnerable and marginalized in our community receive health information and access to the vaccine.
