Five teachers in four Niagara County schools were awarded grants from State Farm through its New York State Farm Teacher Assist program.
Kathy Pease and Jessica Monaco from Royalton-Hartland Elementary School, Roberta Faery from Newfane Middle School, Jake Weiland from DeSales Catholic School and Brent Wasylenko from Starpoint Middle School were among 40 teachers chosen to receive a grant out of 200 applicants statewide.
“As a company, we have a long history of working with teachers, educators and students across the country,” said Annette Martinez, State Farm senior vice president, in a release announcing the winners. “We are heartened by the immense response received from teachers sharing their solutions to overcoming challenges. We are proud to help you reach your goals.”
• • •
At Newfane Middle School, eighth-grade U.S. history teacher Roberta Faery’s project, Growing Roots at Panther Drive, was planting an apple orchard. It was spawned from a summer program Faery created in 2019, “Local Learning,” in which she consulted local agricultural experts to create a 12-tree apple orchard on school grounds.
“The curriculum I wrote allows for students to come in and research our local resources. Students ask what they want to know, and we don’t always know what the end results will be,” Faery said.
In 2019, Faery enlisted the help of local grower Max Russell to guide “Growing Roots” in the type of trees to plant, pesticides to use and what it takes to maintain an orchard.
Then, during 2020, things were basically shut down and the orchard was ignored.
“When I was introduced to this (State Farm) grant, I thought the apple orchard needed some extra loving care,” Faery said. So, she proposed an orchard restoration project, requesting agricultural fencing, pruning shears — and tables to make the orchard a learning lab. Students can study the dormant trees in winter and watch them blossom in spring. Along the way they will learn to properly prune the trees, and when the trees bear fruit Faery hopes the students can make a fundraiser out of the orchard.
“Perhaps the public will be invited to come and pick a basket and buy them,” she said.
There are four varieties of apples in the orchard including Honeycrisp.
The projected date for the trees to bear fruit is the senior year of the students who planted them.
• • •
At Royalton-Hartland Elementary School, music teacher Kathy Pease proposed a program titled Reading, Listening and Focus Skills Through Music.
“With the pandemic, we were limited to what we could do,” Pease said. “My focus is on developing kids’ skills. We tried to see if we could reach our goals in other ways and increase kids’ esteem as far as coping skills, focusing and listening in an exciting way through music. Some kids who struggle in school tend to be inclined musically and have extreme talent.”
With her grant, Pease purchased buckets to make drums for Roy Hart’s kindergarten and first grade classes. These help the kids focus on rhythm and songs, she said. For the second- and third-grade classes, she purchased ukuleles, and for fourth grade students, she was able to buy guitars.
Previously, students had to take turns with a limited number of instruments. The grant allowed the school to have enough instruments so an entire class could play together.
“This gives the kids hands-on experiences. They’ve even created their own songs,” Pease said.
Prior to the pandemic, according to Pease, students usually played the recorder, a type of flute. Since that wouldn’t be Covid-safe, she said, “I thought (the other instruments) would give the students other options and be fun. You never know, down the road this may be a springboard for them.”
There is no school band this year, she added, so the project provides students another way to get the basics of music.
“I was floored to learn I had gotten the grant,” Pease said. “This was such a huge project.”
Also at Roy Hart Elementary, State Farm awarded a grant to Grow with Us: Seeing, Doing, Learning, a project by teachers Jessica Monaco and Susan McLaughlin to develop outdoor learning spaces such as pollinator gardens and vegetable beds for planting and keeping by all elementary grades.
• • •
Jake Weiland, fourth-grade teacher at DeSales Catholic School in Lockport, saw a robotics project as something different and educational for his students. For his project proposal Robots + Books = Awesome, State Farm awarded him $2,500. The money covered the purchase of 18 small robots to be used in teaching students how to do computer coding, as well as new graphic novels to update the school library.
Instruction in coding “brings a whole different dimension to the classroom,” Weiland said. “It brings a technological approach.”
According to Weiland, students can teach the robots to do different things. If the teacher asks a history question, the student can code the robot to search for the answer, for example.
• • •
Brent Wasylenko and Brian Scully, seventh-and eighth-grade science teachers at Starpoint Middle School, wrote a State Farm grant proposal for a joint project titled Dino Dig, in which students will research the geologic time scale, adopt a dinosaur from the Mesozoic era and then print a 3D model of their dinosaur to display in the school. “I don’t like traditional textbooks and skills,” Scully said. “Any time I get other opportunities, I welcome them.”
According to Scully, the idea came about when one teacher walked into the other’s classroom and said, “What if we had the kids build dinosaurs instead of just reading about them?”
He and Wasylenko have been teaching about the geologic time scale for years. “Getting 12- and 13-year olds excited about events that happened two or three million years ago is hard to do,” Scully said. “By being able to print these dinosaur bones we will bring to life what we’ve been studying.”
The grant covered the purchase of a 3D printer, which has already been assembled.
