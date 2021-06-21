Community Health Center of Niagara and Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative partnered together to host a men’s health event on Saturday morning. The event featured several different health-focused activities for the whole family.
Fathers and their families were invited to participate in a 3k wellness walk, a car & bike show with Niagara Falls OG Car Club, and a dance party with a live DJ. Shared Mobility was also at the event to demonstrate their e-bikes, which will soon be coming to Niagara Falls thanks to a partnership with CHNFC. Vendors set up tables with information about health insurance, primary care services, and dental services. Free snacks were also available.
“What better way to celebrate fathers than helping them live a healthier lifestyle?” said Brian Archie, community integrator at the CHNFC. “And it doesn’t require making huge changes. This event was meant to demonstrate that just going for walks, dancing with the kids, having more fruits and vegetables, going to the doctor on a regular basis — these are the things that can make such a huge difference in the long run.”
Community Health Center of Niagara is Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc.’s Niagara Falls location. Dr. LaVonne Ansari, CEO and executive director, appreciated the opportunity to inform men — and families in general — about the importance of taking the time to care for themselves.
“Fathers play an important role in families and especially in the African American community. Being a part of this event, on the anniversary of the very first Juneteenth holiday is a perfect way to honor them. Access to quality health care is a struggle in communities of color, especially during a pandemic. We will continue to build healthy communities through the services we provide and by working closely with our community partners on initiatives like this one.”
Tyler Madell, CTO for Shared Mobility, was on the ground steering up the father’s participating in the riding portion of the event and said: “It was incredible to see fathers ride the e-bikes. These e-bikes are pedal-assist, which means that with every pedal the rider gets an extra both. We are excited to work with CHNFC to bring these e-bikes to Niagara Falls residents through the E-Bike Library program.
The event was held at CHCN’s location at 2715 Highland Ave.
