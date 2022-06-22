Group gets signed up for Thank A Vet program

A group of veterans got signed up for Niagara County's Thank A Vet program on Tuesday and received their photo ID card, which entitles them to discounts on goods and services at more than 500 participating businesses throughout the county.
The veterans all reside at a senior living community in Wheatfield where County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski was recently invited to discuss the Niagara County Veterans Service Agency.
“Meeting with this group is getting an opportunity to be part of living history, as there are vets from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Persian Gulf all sharing their experiences,” Jastrzemski said. “During the course of the conversation, I realized that many of them were not signed up for our Thank A Vet program, so I invited them all to the Clerk’s Office to get them signed up for their card, take a tour of the VSA, and view our Purple Heart display in the rotunda of the courthouse.”
All Niagara County residents who were honorably discharged from any branch of the U.S. armed forces are eligible to enroll in Thank A Vet; all that's needed are official government photo identification (a driver's license or non-driver ID card) and the veteran's official discharge papers (DD-214), which are filed at the county clerk's office.
Discount cards are issued Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the county clerk’s office, 175 Hawley St., Lockport. For more information call the VSA at 716-438-4090.
