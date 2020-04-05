GREAT OUTDOORS: Observing wildlife 101

With the onset of COVID-19 we are restricted from many things but not nature. I have seen a vast increase in wildlife observation activity in the past couple of weeks. This can be a great thing as many folks just don’t realize what a great wildlife spot we have here in the Alabama Swamps, and now they have the time to explore it. Schools, restaurants, workplaces, shopping areas and the like may be closed, but the great outdoors is still open, providing a relaxing atmosphere and fresh air with no crowding.
I have been a hunter, trapper, fisherman and nature photographer most of my life. I don’t hunt or trap now, as getting around is not so easy anymore, but since my retirement I spend a part of almost each day out and about with the camera. Most of my pictures are done from my van and over the years I have learned a few things about vehicle observation and photographing.
Wildlife observation seems like a simple activity but, actually, if you haven’t been a hunter or trapper, you probably don’t have or know of the skills needed to make good encounters with nature. Probably one of the best “rules” I can pass on to you is stay in your vehicle. Nothing riles wildlife more than folks jumping out of vehicles near them. Over hundreds of years, we have conditioned wildlife to be fearful of humans (especially upright or sneaking ones). When you think about it, you gain nothing by getting out of your vehicle. If you enjoy looking at the south end of wildlife headed north (or that kind of photo) then you’re good, but me? I want to learn something about them and get good activity-type photos.
Not suddenly stopping near wildlife is another golden rule for me. Moving vehicles don’t bother wildlife much, but make a sudden stop and they are out of there. My policy is to keep moving, go down the road a ways and slowly return to the area where you spotted wildlife. Start way back from the area and only move forward when they are busy and not alert. When they show concern about your presence, you need to park for a while and wait for them to relax again.
If you are taking pictures, take a few at each stop; you can always delete the longer-distance shots should you get better ones as you “sneak” up on them. While you are doing this, you need to be conscious of other vehicles. I think this is why they put four-way flashers on vehicles: To alert others that you are watching (or photographing) wildlife.
Movement and noise in the vehicle should also be kept to a minimum. If you are photographing you should have your camera settings adjusted and the camera near the window for the least amount of movement. When you leave the area, exit using the same path you followed in, so others may get a chance for a close encounter.
By the same token, don’t pull up behind someone obviously “sneaking’’ or photographing. I recently experienced several instances in which I had put a good bit of time and care into getting near a subject only to have someone pull up behind me suddenly, to see what I was looking at, and scare away the subject. People can get hurt that way!
If you find that you really enjoy wildlife observation, a good pair of binoculars are a must and a spotting scope is the best way to get “up close and personal” with nature. A sand bag on the window or a special window scope mount can be used to provide steadiness and thus a better view. With optics, remember you get what you pay for; some viewing devices aren’t even as good as your naked eye, so check them out.
At Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge over by Cayuga Lake, there’s a four-mile drive-through to observe wildlife. The rule is you can’t get out of your vehicle — and it works. The creatures get used to the vehicles and don’t flee.
So, instead of crying about being confined due to the pandemic, get out in the fresh air and get an eyeful at one of the great wildlife observation areas in our “neck of the woods.” I think you will really enjoy it. And if you see a full-size van parked somewhere, don’t stop to say “hi”!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
