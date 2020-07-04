The trumpeter swan is a relatively new nesting bird in our area and the only pair I know of right now is the pair that have been nesting in Cayuga Pool off Route 77.
(This swan should not be confused with the unwanted non-native mute swan, which is starting to take over waterways around the state. This year five mutes showed up in the Alabama swamp but three died with a problem that they apparently got someplace else. Two of them are unaccounted for and have hopefully left the area.)
2020 is the trumpeter swans' third successful nesting year locally and I'm always exited about photographing them; there's just something about white birds, for me. The pair at Cayuga Pool hatched six cygnets this year, as their young are called, but there was a problem for them after they were hatched. The marsh water was being drawn down to rejuvenate the pool and this promised to leave the swans high and dry, making them more at risk of predation by raccoon, eagles, foxes, coyotes and the like. Plus, the drawdown would take away their immediate food supply.
I was keeping a close eye on the trumpeters as the water retreated, figuring the adults would have to lead the cygnets to another marsh for safety and food. When the marsh had pretty much dried up, they disappeared as expected, and I began to look at the marsh across the road on the state's Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area. Lucky me, I spotted them in the adjacent marsh one evening as just before dark!
The next morning found me in my camouflage, toting my camera to a pre-picked hiding spot on that marsh. Right off the bat the trumpeter family showed up not too far away, but light was not good yet so observation was the game for a while. When lighting got good, I was concentrating on getting photos as it happened — the male swan took off from the group and began “attacking” the water while the mother swan gathered the young in a group away from the male's activity.
Suddenly it dawned on me what he was doing. Snappers wait on the bottom of the marsh for something to swim by on the water's surface that they can grab. I quickly counted the cygnets and found there was only five.
Ma left her remaining young momentary to join Dad but quickly returned to keep the others away.
As my camera was focused on the male's thrashing, the missing cygnet's head popped to the water surface nearby. This little guy had fallen behind the family group and a snapping turtle had grabbed him. I knew it was hopeless, because when a snapper grabs hold of something he doesn't let go.
The male swan continued to thrash on the water surface for quite awhile but eventually the turtle pulled the cygnet under.
It was a very sad situation that I'm sure happens many times with ducks, geese and their young. Years ago I was camped on the edge of a remote lake for a week and every morning a mallard duck swam by with her little ones in tow. Each morning she had one or two fewer until by the end of the week she had none. No one hunted the snapping turtles in that lake and there was a large population of them. I have seen them grab adult geese from below the water level and some of the great blue herons I have photographed were missing toes. Hmm.
To be honest I don't like snapping turtles because I have seen the damage they do. The snapping turtle was not protected in New York state but some years back the”do-gooders” pressured some politicians (who are clueless about wildlife management) to put a season and bag limit (very small) on them. Gee, they even made it illegal to pick them up by hand! The only way to get them now is to shoot them in the water, which is one of the no-nos of safe shooting (bullets often ricochet off the water and fly off into the wild blue, and maybe into a birder or hiker).
The fellows who did go out to catch turtles with special live traps or by hand were few but they did help keep the turtles in check somewhat. Those guys no longer do that today, so basically the snapper has complete protection now. As their numbers and sizes increases, I believe they are going to be a major problem in water fowl production.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
