Girl Scouts of Western New York summer camp registration is pen for all girls ages 5-17 to pre-register to reserve a spot to attend day camp, resident camp, alternative camp, and/or family summer camp options.
Whether for a day, a week, or longer, Girl Scout camp gives girls an opportunity to grow, explore, and have fun in an all-girl environment under the guidance of caring, trained adults. GSWNY’s American Camp Association accredited camps all begin in July and run until the beginning of August. Girls do not need to currently be in Girl Scouts to attend camp as all summer campers can sign up for Girl Scout membership at the time they apply.
Financial aid is available for girls in Niagara, Orleans and Erie counties with special aid for girls in Monroe County through a location-specific grant. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, Girl Scouts is asking all camp families who are interested in having their girl participate in summer camp to pre-register to reserve a spot from now until April 30, with a refundable $25 deposit.
The cost of camp varies based on the type of program and length of participation, and through funding by the United Way, girls can have “Endless Summer Adventures”:
• Day Camp — costs range from $100 to $440 and is projected to run July 5 to Aug. 13 at Camp Piperwood in Fairport and Camp Windy Meadows in Lockport is projected to run July 5 to July 23.
• Resident Camp — costs range from $275 to $665 and is projected to run July 5 to Aug. 6 at Camp Seven Hills in Holland and Camp Timbercrest in Randolph. In person, girls can explore activities like hiking, backpacking and kayaking, compass/orienteering, knot-tying, building safe fires, horseback riding, tech-building and designing, archery, the importance of bugs, and more.
• Alternative Camp and Family Camp — Costs range from $25 to $60 and is projected to run July 5 to August 13 virtually and at Camp Seven Hills/Goodyear in Holland, Camp Timbercrest in Randolph, Camp Piperwood in Fairport and Camp Windy Meadows in Lockport. Activity kits will be mailed directly to homes as well as, offer three, weekly, live activity Zoom sessions on exciting outdoor topics. Families will also have the option to come to any of GSWNY’s four properties (Camp Piperwood, Camp Seven Hills, Camp Timbercrest, or Camp Windy Meadows) for a day rental or an overnight/ weekend rental to hike, cook their own meals, do arts and crafts, swim and boat, try their luck with archery, or test their skill level on the ropes challenge course. With financial aid available, all families are encouraged to apply.
If the need should arise, Girl Scouts is prepared to provide girls with an alternative camp program. On April 30, the organization will make the final decision to offer in-person camp, a hybrid of in-person and alternative (virtual) camp, or switch to alternative camp only.
"Girl Scout summer camp is an important part of the Girl Scout experience and we are committed to providing outdoor and summer camp programs for girls and their families if possible,” said Alison Wilcox, Girl Scouts of Western New York CEO. “The safety of girls, families, volunteers and staff are our highest priority, while still providing a high-quality camp experience.”
To learn more, visit www.gswny.org or call 1-888-837-6410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.