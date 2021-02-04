Fundraising for a voice

RANSOMVILLE — Ed Saleh stood in the Immaculate Conception Church parking lot directing traffic to the left of a traffic cone, where drivers could wait in their cars to exchange tickets for dinners.
The curbside event was organized by Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar (COIS) to raise the money that is needed to continue fighting Cypress Creek Renewables’ proposed Bear Ridge Solar project in the towns of Cambria and Pendleton.
“This is for our fees to fight the upcoming encroachments of industrial solar in New York state, the new mandates of Article 94 and the Office of Renewable Energy Siting,” Saleh said. “Hopefully our little thing will start turning some heads.”
The fees that Saleh referenced are charges for legal representation in the fight, as well as “odds and ends” that could include mailings to community members.
Saleh said the Bear Ridge Solar project could have disastrous effects on the environment, and he criticized the state’s new process for approving utility scale energy generation facilities: through the newly established Office of Renewable Energy Siting, which can rubber-stamp a proposed facility automatically one year after the application is filed.
The process, he said, is geared to reach a climate change goal of New York State — secure 50% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030 — and not to benefit those living in the communities where the energy would be produced.
Saleh also noted that Article 94 negates “home rule,” the principle that communities in New York state can determine their own future. Any claim by an energy company that it won’t avail itself of the Article 94 process is simply unbelievable, he asserted.
“This is state-wide,” Saleh said. “I’m talking to other groups downstate that are going through the same thing. Filing lawsuits. People want to be heard, and they’re not being heard.”
“Last time I heard, this is America, and we’re allowed to stand up for our beliefs.”
To feed their latest fundraiser, COIS members began selling tickets late last year. A $12 ticket bought a shrimp or chicken dinner from Pellicano’s Marketplace. The advance-ordered dinners were “delivered” drive-thru style this past Saturday.
“Whatever resources that we need to put together, we’ll get it done, but it’s a shame that they’re taking our taxpayer money from us, in order to do this to us,” Saleh said.
Saleh does not consider himself a hard-line opponent of renewable energy or the Bear Ridge Solar project. He said he simply believes that people who live in a community should have a voice in what happens to it.
“We all can come to a compromise, but you’ve got to listen to us. Put it in the industrial solar field, or we’ll come up with something different,” he said. “Everybody’s willing to negotiate, but you got to meet us at the table, and they’re not meeting us at the table. They’re just ramming it through.”
Bear Ridge Solar is a proposed 100 megawatt generating facility that would be sited on approximately 900 acres in Cambria and Pendleton.
That acreage, Saleh said, is “beautiful. It’s farmland that feeds us. Farmers can make a little bit of money and maybe eventually it can be made into homes. Right beside my house is a farm. One day that may change and I’m OK with that, but I’m not OK with it turning to this. Not without having a voice.”
Cypress Renewables has not responded to the Union-Sun & Journal’s inquiries about the status of its proposal or the criticisms leveled by opponents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.