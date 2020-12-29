United Way of Greater Niagara (UWGN) powers year-round leadership experiences for Girl Scouts in the Greater Niagara area through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) program that helps girls overcome barriers by building their creativity, resilience, and boldness.
Through funding by UWGN, Girl Scouts takes the potential of girls, combines it with robust skill-building programming, and adds caring adult mentors and strong female role models. Whether she’s creating masks for first responders in the fall, setting goals for her cookie business in the winter, helping to fight hunger through a socially distant service project to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award in the spring, or going for a hike at camp with her family in the summer, a Girl Scout has an exciting array of choices to suit her interests at every age. Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic, girls ages 5-17 are able to combine fun with purpose while actively engaging in hands-on, girl-led, cooperative, age-appropriate learning experiences.
Girl Scouts step-up, step-out, and take the lead to make a difference in Greater Niagara and girls learn to think critically about different issues and solve problems. Girl Scouts is committed to providing programs for girls, and when in-person interactions presented a barrier due to COVID, virtual programs in the areas of STEM, Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship continue to stand tall alongside in-person programs where safe.
Virtual programming, including virtual troop meetings, offers girls a greater sense of connectedness. The girls now have virtual resources allowing them the ability to continue to do badge work in areas like Good Neighbor (service), Behind the Ballot (voting), New Cuisines, and more. Trefoil TV, a social media and web-based show, helps to create meaningful and interactive connections for girls on a daily basis with different program offerings and exciting topics in Girl Scout traditions, STEM, art, and more via Facebook and YouTube.
A core principle of Girl Scouts is service and the desire to make the world a better place. When COVID-19 presented barriers for the Cookie Program, girls were able to pivot and sharpen their e-commerce skills by holding virtual cookie booths with safe online cookie selling. Girls’ fierce determination to give back to the community through the Cookie Donor Buyout Program enabled them to donate cookies to hometown heroes like the police, nurses, doctors, firefighters, and more across the community.
Also, Girl Scouts served the community through a partnership with the Niagara Falls School District and put together 2,500 lunch kit activity bags to be passed out with the school lunches. Each kit contained the materials to make a pom-pom catapult including popsicle sticks, rubber bands, pom-poms, and detailed instructions on how to do so to bring joy to students.
While there are plenty of other great programs for school-aged girls in our community, only Girl Scouts has the time-tested methods and research-backed programming that help girls take the lead—in their own lives and in the world.
Funding by the UWGN is vital, as Girl Scout Research Institute studies show when girls participate in Girl Scouts, they benefit in five important ways in developing a strong sense of self; positive values; challenge-seeking skills; healthy relationships; and community problem-solving. When girls exhibit these attitudes and skills, they become responsible, productive, caring, and engaged citizens.
Alison Wilcox is the CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York. To learn more about Girl Scout membership for girls and adult volunteering, visit gswny.org or call (716) 837-6410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.