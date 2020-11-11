EDITOR’S NOTE: The Niagara Gazette is once again partnering with the United Way of Greater Niagara to showcase local groups receiving support from the United Way.
Born out of a powerful collaboration between Goodwill Industries, the Veterans Housing Coalition, and a committee of dedicated veterans, the Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY has grown to become one of the premier veteran nonprofits in Western New York.
There are more than 98,000 veterans living in Western New York and 41% of these veterans have expressed the need to be connected to resources and community services. Since opening our doors in 2013, the Veterans One-Stop Center has engaged with over 12,500 veterans, service members, and their immediate family members. Our primary value is to put the veteran first, and this is why we are the only local veteran nonprofit that will serve any person that signed up for the U.S. military, regardless of their time in service, or their discharge status.
Connect, Support, and Educate are our three overarching goals. To reach these goals, the Veterans One-stop Center spearheads collaborative partnerships with several community service providers to ensure that veterans have barrier-free access to the resources they need for financial stability, sustainable housing, and purposeful employment. The Veterans One-Stop Center is a true collaborative organization with a vision that aligns with the United Way’s “live united” mission. Together, we are able to streamline the process and provide critical services to local veterans under one roof.
Unwavering support received by United Way of Greater Niagara allowed us to continue our services throughout all of the trials of COVID-19. Though we had to briefly close our offices, all of our services, including the impactful Case Management Program, were still available remotely. Our case managers continued to assist veterans and their families with all of their growing needs. One of these critical needs that required immediate action was housing. During this pandemic our team witnessed a 153% increase in housing cases. The Veterans One-Stop Center has been able to provide shelter for homeless veterans, and keep military families that are financially struggling in their homes. Throughout the pandemic, Case Managers have been a personal and consistent point of reference and support for each veteran. This intimate coordination of care increases housing and financial stability, employment opportunities, and overall health and wellbeing.
The Veterans One-Stop Center will continue to serve our veterans, current service members, and their families, and stay informed of the benefits and resources that are available concerning COVID-19. As the situation evolves, we will maintain our dedicated service to our veteran community in the safest and most efficient manner.
With the generous support of United Way of Greater Niagara, and all of our community partners, we look forward to continuing our mission of making sure all veterans in our region have the resources and support they need to succeed.
Chuck Marra is the president and CEO of the Veteran’s One-stop Center of WNY. To learn more, call 898-0110 or visit vocwny.org.
