CCCS of Buffalo, Inc. (Consumer Credit Counseling Service) is a non-profit, full-service credit counseling agency, providing confidential financial guidance, financial education, counseling and credit repayment assistance to consumers since 1965. CCCS helps consumers trim expenses, develop a spending plan, repay debts, and repair credit. Counselors work with individuals to understand their financial goals and create a customized action plan to guide them to financial success.
Because of the support by United Way of Greater Niagara (UWGN), we have the means to carry out our mission and dramatically improve the financial futures of Niagara County residents. Each year we rely on funding from UWGN to help us deliver the most comprehensive financial services to members of our local community who need it most.
In 2013, with support from UWGN, CCCS identified a significant need in Niagara County and assembled 30 human service providers from throughout the county to create the Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition to provide free opportunities for financial education and awareness. The focus of the Coalition is bolstering the financial stability of low-income families--increasing access to tax credits, refunds, and needed income supports; improving financial literacy and increasing education, and providing opportunities for homeownership, education, or other asset building programs. The ultimate goal is providing financial education and helping individuals and households achieve financial empowerment.
Seven years later we continue to offer free one-on-one financial coaching sessions helping individuals and households set budgets, address financial concerns and plan for future financial stability. In addition, during tax season, the coalition also provides free tax preparation through the IRS sponsored program, called the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA). These programs would likely not happen without the support of the UWGN.
In 2020 our VITA program was cut two months short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we were still able to achieve great success, helping put a substantial amount of money back into Niagara County residents' pockets and ultimately back into the local economy. We served 266 people during the 2020 tax season. These returns resulted in a total of $122,328 in Earned Income Tax Credits, and a total of $482,810 in refunds for our filers. Through our services, we saved over $93,100 in filing fees for our filers. At commercial tax preparers, the average fee charged for a tax return is $273. For those individuals who earn minimum wage, that can represent nearly 5 days of work. This does not include the cost for the “rapid refund” which is usually about $200. Low income filers can easily pay nearly $500. Our goal is to keep that money in the pockets of low-income Niagara County residents.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, we were forced to transition our service delivery method of financial education and coaching to virtual and remote. With funding from UWGN we now have the means to offer financial education workshops via the video conferencing platform Zoom, in addition to providing individual financial coaching sessions. As a coalition we have been afforded the time to research and acquire the tools and knowledge regarding the various COVID-19 relief programs available in order to assist those individuals and households in need in Niagara County. The coalition is now preparing for our 2021 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program which will also be conducted in a virtual manner. We know that now more than ever the services we offer are critical for many Niagara County residents who may be experiencing an array of financial challenges and hardship.
Conclusive evidence shows that nonprofit financial education is a catalyst for specific changes that improve financial capability. Because of the support provided by United Way of Greater Niagara, CCCS helps those struggling most to achieve a stable financial future.
Robby Dunn is V.P. of Counseling at CCCS of Buffalo, Inc. To learn more about CCCS of Buffalo and the Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition, call (716) 712-2060 or visit www.consumercreditbuffalo.org.
