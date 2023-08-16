First United Methodist has welcomed the appointment of Pastor Timothy Gleason to its congregation. He has been serving Varick UMC in the Finger Lakes District.
Though Pastor Gleason has recently retired from the Western New York Conference, he has agreed to serve First UMC on a part-time basis. He began at First United Methodist on July 1.
As well as attending seminary in Ohio, he holds a B.A. in Biological Science from SUNY in Buffalo.
He has served as district executive of the Boy Scouts of America. Pastor Gleason currently serves on the Board of Directors of Western New York Emmaus Community and is the Spiritual Director of the Fall Women’s Walk.
He is a registrar for the Niagara Frontier District Committee of Ordained Ministry.
Pastor Gleason and his wife of 33 years, Jennie, live in Amherst.
