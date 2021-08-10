The Niagara County Office for the Aging has begun distributing Farmers’ Market coupon booklets at sites throughout Niagara County.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, provided by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, provides coupons to all who meet age and income requirements. Each booklet contains five coupons worth $4 each ($20 total) which can be used to buy fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets throughout New York State.
To qualify of coupons, seniors must be 60 years of age and either entitled to receive, SSI, Public Assistance, SNAP, or Section 8 Housing subsidy OR be within monthly income guidelines as follows:
• $1,986 for a one- person household,
• $2,686 for a two- person household
• $3,386 for a three-person household
“We very much encourage senior across Niagara County who quality to take advantage of these coupons and purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from our local farmers,” said Darlene DiCarlo, director of the Office for the Aging. “We have distributing at sites across the county to make it easy to get your coupons.”
Upcoming distribution sites include:
• TODAY — 12:30 to 1L30 p.m. Willows Senior Housing, 3990 Forest Parkway, North Tonawanda
• THURSDAY — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. St. Isaac Jogues Senior Housing, 7200 Williams Road, Niagara Falls
• SATURDAY — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lockport Community Farmers Market, 57 Canal Street, Lockport
• MONDAY — 11 a.m. to noon, Lockport Senior Ctr. Congregate Site, 33 Ontario St.
• TUESDAY — 10 a.m. to noon, Mt. Zion Church, 1353 Calumet Ave, Niagara Falls
• AUG. 18 — 2 to 6 p.m. Lockport Community Farmers Market, 57 Canal Street, Lockport
• AUG. 18 — 10 a.m. to noon, NT Farmers Market, Robinson St., North Tonawanda
