The Lockport and Niagara Falls public libraries will help deliver free computer skills training to local residents in need, possibly as soon as this summer, it was announced on Thursday. Tech 360 program partner Mission: Ignite is now recruiting community members to help deliver the training.
The two largest libraries in the NIOGA Library System, Mission: Ignite and AmeriCorps formed a partnership to deliver a program for underserved populations who face multiple barriers to accessing and adopting digital resources.
"The key to successful digital inclusion work is to ensure people have not only broadband access, but also have devices and the skills to use the devices that will enable them to address everyday needs that are now online such as education, health care, employment, and other government-related services," Mission: Ignite Executive Director Christine Carr-Barmasse said in the announcement.
Mission: Ignite will use matching in-kind resources to recruit, compensate and train local volunteers, under an AmeriCorps program, to become Digital Navigators. These DNs will lead digital literacy training that engages people of all ages through custom digital learning pathways. The training covers everything from computer basics to the use of software and internet navigation.
Everyone who completes Tech 360 training will receive a free desktop computer with a one-year warranty and continual DN-run tech support.
Positions are currently open for DN roles at the libraries.
DNs are "given the opportunity to learn digital literacy and then deliver what you’ve learned to those in need. It’s twice as rewarding since it’s an opportunity to learn and to train. It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community,” said Mission: Ignite program director Natalya Dean.
Most of the money for Tech 360 comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the New York State Library to advance digital inclusion.
According to Census data, about 14% of Lockport city residents report not owning a computer device and 20% report no access to broadband. In Niagara Falls statistics indicate 20% without computers and almost 30% without broadband.
Tech 360 is designed to increase digital equity and help those in need become connected to the digital world, so that they may work and learn remotely, and receive telehealth and other digital services.
To inquire about becoming a Digital Navigator send an email to office@missionignite.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.