Falls librarian-in-training interning with Smithsonian

Palmer Perkins, Niagara Falls Public Library's librarian-in-training, has been offered an internship in the Office of Advancement at the Smithsonian Institute.
This 50th anniversary paid virtual internship runs for eight weeks this summer. Interns gain real-world experience and skills in digital marketing campaigns and data management of donor relations.
“Palmer has shown great initiative in his short time with us,” Sarah Potwin, Niagara Falls Public Library’s executive director, said. “He sees the bigger picture of library services impacting communities in a positive manner through community partnerships and strong customer service to our citizens. While we are sad to see him leave for the summer, we are ecstatic that he has been awarded this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Interns are carefully selected through a rigorous review process, where they are required to supply an essay describing how an internship with the Office of Advancement would meet their personal goals, their resume, two letters of recommendation, academic transcripts, and writing samples. Smithsonian internships are very competitive and highly regarded.
“Palmer has come to us with a mind wide-open, willing to learn and put in hard work,” Carmen Granto, chairman of the library's Board of Trustees, said. “He is a consummate professional who aims high. We have been pleased with the good he has created in our NFP library and we eagerly await his return from this exclusive opportunity.”
Perkins will also be involved in the Adopt-a-Book webpage and fundraising research. Interns also have the opportunity to learn about Born-Digital Collections, Cataloging, Communications, and Digital Curation.
“We’re always proud to see the youth in our community exceeding with opportunities like this,” added Mayor Robert Restaino. “The City of Niagara Falls congratulates Palmer and wishes him all the success as he commences with this prestigious opportunity, and we’re happy to know he will be returning to our city’s libraries in the future.”
With his newly acquired skills, Palmer will be returning in August to the Niagara Falls Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.