A Niagara Falls business is helping a local person open new doors to a career and a place to belong through the assistance of People Inc. employment specialist Amy Allen.
An area human services agency, People Inc. is helping people thrive, opening their worlds in ways that make a lasting difference.
Amy Allen loves to see people happy and successful. She plays an important role in helping people with disabilities focus on what they are interested in, assess what skills they already have and learn how to build on what they are passionate about to find a position.
When Amy met Brenda Morgan, Brenda was looking for a new opportunity to use her housekeeping experience at a business near her home and gain more independence.
Allen reached out to Ken Kirisits, the general manager at the Courtyard by Marriott in Niagara Falls to explore a placement for Morgan. Kirisits was receptive to learning about how the Supported Employment Program works, like the idea of “giving back” and became a partner business. Some of the skills that Allen has helped Morgan work on include navigating transportation and communicating with coworkers.
Having been there only a short time, Morgan has become a valuable member of the team.
“Brenda is like any other employee,” Kirisitis said. “She accepts every new task and responsibility eagerly, is receptive to trainings, is respected by the hotel staff, takes pride in her work and is a joy to be around.”
“It is very important that guests have a clean and happy stay here and I like being a part of that,” Morgan said. “I have a great trainer, Angel Lopez, and a great boss in Ken, who help me to work at my own pace. I had so much fun meeting all of the staff at the hotel during the summer employee appreciation week.”
Kirisitis encourages other businesses to think about getting involved with the various vocational services offered through People Inc..
“Take a chance, these workers are ready and willing to work, always on time and it is easy to work with People Inc.,” he said. “The employment specialist offers assistance, insights and bridges the communication between employer and staff – which is so helpful, especially in the beginning.”
Business owners receive many benefits when they bring a person with disabilities onto their team.
People Inc. has a number of services that can connect companies with qualified employees and provide ongoing support.
To learn more, visit people-inc.org or contact James Scutt at businesssolutions@people-inc.org or call 716-81-5750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.