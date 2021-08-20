Faces of the festival: Weaving it all together

Baskets for a cause
Glenn Wienke
Lewiston’s bicentennial is coming. Glenn Wienke of Sanborn is as supportive as they get.
He spent last winter making baskets. They were for sale for between $12 and $28. He made 25 last winter. The proceeds from his sale will be donated to the Bicentennial Committee which was soliciting donations and selling his baskets at the festival.
“You can’t make baskets in the morning,” he said, “only in the afternoon. It keeps you out of trouble.”
He pointed out the Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company was celebrating its 100-year anniversary last weekend.
Lewiston Councilmember Bill Geiben was working at the booth.
“Our bicentennial will be next year even though the village and town were a little different on the date,” he said.
Geiben was handing out flyers promoting sponsorships for the celebration. The Platinum Premier Main Stage Sponsorship is $7,000. More information is available at www.lewiston200.org .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.