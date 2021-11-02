Event helps O'Hara celebrate 60 years

Cardinal O’Hara High School will celebrate its 60th anniversary at its 28th annual Hawk-tion fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 12 at the school.
Proceeds from the event are dedicated to scholarships, improved technology, building enhancement and the continued development of new and exciting curriculum and academic programs.
At 6 p.m., doors will open and guests will be served hors d’oeuvres along with an open bar and an opportunity to bid on hundreds of silent auction items set up in the student dining room and in the adjoining hallways.
Bidding on the hundreds of auction items will continue until 8 p.m. when a sit-down steak and chicken dinner will be served in the school gym, transformed into a giant birthday party.
Banchetti by Rizzo’s will prepare the dinner, assisted by Cardinal O’Hara’s newest culinary stars, students enrolled in CIAO (Culinary Institute at O’Hara).
These students are enrolled in a nationwide two-year program that develops the best and brightest talent into tomorrow’s restaurant and food service industry leaders.
A live auction will begin as dinner ends and concludes with a grand prize and raffle drawings.
The event has raised more than $1 million since its inception.
Hundreds of volunteers, including students, parents, alumni and staff work to ensure the success of Hawk-tion.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the O’Hara Advancement Office at 695-2600, ext. 312 or email rorr@cardinalohara.com or go online at www.cardinalohara.com.
