Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club honors veterans

The Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club honored its members who have served in the Armed Forces at a special Americanism program on Veterans Day at a breakfast meeting at the Olympic Restaurant in Kenmore.
Sue Gilbert, Phyllis Gentner and Ann Parelli organized the event. Each veteran was presented with a plaque and gifts.
“The program was a moving and unforgettable time to hear about our members who have served in the military and to honor each of them,” Parelli said. “We asked each of the veterans to tell their stories of their proudest accomplishments or memories of that time. Our cub is blessed to have these great members.”
The club has 51 members, 10 of whom are veterans. The members honored include:
• Bob Pecoraro retired from the Air Force with the rank of Colonel, after 37 years of service. He served at bases in Central America and throughout the Middle East.
• Sue Clark served 30 years in the Air Force and National Guard and retired as Master Sergeant E-7, having served as an executive assistant in Europe and the Middle East.
• George Boller served 21 years in the US Navy as a Aviation officer and pilot, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. His service extended from Iran to Central America, having flown as an pilot on air craft carriers.
• John Higgins retired from the Air Force after 32 years with the rank of Colonel. An airplane navigator, he served in the Middle East including Bosnia, Somali, Haiti and Iraq with service on every continent except Australia.
• Paul Krause served in the National Guard and retired with the rank of Sergeant E-5 after six years as a radio operator and tank commander.
• Jerry Maragliano served six years in the Naval Reserve retiring with the rank of Petty Officer. He served on a Naval supply ship during the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, arriving at Guantanamo Bay to evacuate dependents.
• Eugene Cramer served in the Army for two years, attaining the rank of Corporal. His tour of duty was during the Korean War.
• Bob Pagels served in the Army for six years in the artillery, retiring with the rank of Sergeant. His tours of duty ranged across the United States.
• Robert Clark (deceased) served in every branch of service for 40 years, starting with the VietnamWar and ending with the Iraq War, attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. A member of the Exchange Club, along with his wife, Sue, prior to his death.
• John Lukasik, (deceased) served three years in the Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Served in the South Pacific during WWII. He was active in the American Legion and founder of the Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club.
