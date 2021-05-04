Eight earn medals at state SkillsUSA competition

Eight Orleans/Niagara BOCES students medaled at the 2021 New York State SkillsUSA Competition.
The medalists are:
• Rebecca Berner, Royalton-Hartland High School, first place for Health Occupations portfolio. Berner is enrolled in the Allied Health program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
• Mackenzie Clogston, Newfane High School, first place in Basic Health Care. Clogston is enrolled in the Health Occupations Technician program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
• Maddie Gancasz, Barker High School, first place in Early Childhood Education. Gancasz is enrolled in the Early Childhood Education program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
• Teddy Wojciechowski, Royalton-Hartland High School, first place in Technical Drafting. Wojciechowski is enrolled in the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
• Brendan Zimmerman, Lewiston-Porter High School, first place in welding. Zimmerman is enrolled in the Welding program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
• Hanna Willard, Royalton-Hartland High School, second place in Cosmetology Senior. Willard is enrolled in the Cosmetology program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
• Zach Duewiger, Royalton-Hartland High School, second place in CNC milling. Duewiger is enrolled in the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
• Shelby Wolf, Royalton-Hartland High School, third place in job interview. Wolf is enrolled in the Allied Health program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
The contests were conducted virtually this year because of the pandemic. The purpose of the contests is to evaluate contestants’ knowledge and skills and to recognize outstanding students for excellence and professionalism.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. First-place students will move on to the National SkillsUSA virtual competition at the end of June.
