The Rotary Club of Niagara County Central organized its first-ever Earth Day Clean Up on the Lake Ontario shoreline in Wilson on April 24th. Rotarian Tim Carter, who is the superintendent of the Wilson school district, put together the community event.
Along with the Rotarians, more than 130 students from Wilson schools, parents, members of the junior varsity football team and cheerleaders took part in the cleanup. The district Physical Education Department offered a full PE credit to all high school students who worked for two hours.
Wilson village and town residents also joined in the effort to beautify Wilson-Tuscarora State Park.
Tim Hortons coffee and Timbits were provided by the Rotary Club. Plastic bags, clear and black, and gloves, were supplied to all volunteers. Following state health department guidelines, everyone wore their masks and maintained appropriate social distance.
Many participants walked the shoreline and waterways entering the lake, picking up the trash. Others went through the park area picking up debris, including a child’s swimming pool that was found. Altogether, 75 clear plastic recycling bags, 125 garbage bags and numerous large items were removed from the area.
