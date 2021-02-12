This past Monday will certainly rank among one of the happiest of Matt and Rhonda Grammatico’s lives.
It was the day Matt was released from the Cleveland Clinic, after being admitted on Oct. 16, 2020, to await a heart and liver transplant. The transplants were performed successfully on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Matt, 48, hasn’t been able to have visitors and he and Rhonda hadn’t seen each other since October, until nurses wheeled him to her car on Monday.
Matt grew up in Barker, the first-born son of Mike and Mary Jane Grammatico. They knew at five weeks of age something was wrong with their baby.
“We thought he had a cold, but our doctor told us we needed to take him to a pediatric cardiologist,” Mike Grammatico recalled.
It was determined that Matt was born with a three-chambered heart and no right ventricle. He underwent surgery a week later and doctors told his parents they didn’t know if Matt would make it.
At the age of 11, Matt underwent open heart surgery to make his heart more normal, and until last year he had made it work, according to Mike. The real problem was that Matt was unknowingly given blood contaminated with Hepatitis C and it was not detected for more than 20 years.
Mike said it’s their faith in the Good Lord that has kept Matt going.
In a phone call from the Cleveland Clinic two weeks ago, Mike explained his heart defect meant he wore out quickly, which put pressure on his liver.
Despite this, Matt has been able to work at his auto repair shop and support his family, which includes son Nate, 19. He said he led a fairly normal life until four years ago, when he learned he would need a transplant.
When he told his family physician, Dr. David Stahl of Middleport, that he was finally going to get the vital organs, Stahl was amazed, Matt said.
Dad Mike has praise for both Stahl and Matt’s cardiologist at Strong Memorial Hospital, Medina native Dr. Michael Joynt. He said the care they gave Matt kept him going until a donor could be found.
It was Joynt who finally told Matt that he needed to get to the Cleveland Clinic, according to Mike.
“We are so blessed to have so many people supporting us,” he said.
According to Mike, Matt has always been a trooper, and daughter-in-law Rhonda is a trooper, too.
“She would not leave him, and even though she couldn’t see him, she said she’d stay in the waiting room just to be near where he was,” Mike said. “When Covid got so bad, she couldn’t even enter the hospital.”
Rhonda has been staying in a nearby hotel since Matt was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic to await his transplant.
Originally, a donor was found in December and Matt was scheduled for surgery on Dec. 30, but at the last minute, doctors determined the liver was not as good as they first thought and the procedure was canceled.
The Grammatico family’s prayers were answered, however, when another donor was found and Matt went into surgery on Jan. 12. The surgery took 19 hours, ending on Jan. 13.
Normally after an organ transplant, the patient is on a respirator for a week, but doctors were able to take Matt off in four hours.
“I’ve cut all their normal times in half,” Matt said.
According to Mike, two other transplants involving patients with Matt’s pre-existing conditions had been done at the Cleveland Clinic and the staff there have been studying Matt for the past three years.
Despite all he’s been through, Matt says God has been good.
Before the transplant surgery, Rhonda admitted, she had begun to fear Matt was losing the battle.
“These last three years, we watched Matt’s slow and heartbreaking decline,” she said. “But he gave his best effort. And his amazing doctors, all of us, we were all standing by Matt’s side, giving all we could to help him fight. We knew the statistics. We knew the outcome we wanted was not a guarantee. There were many dark days, but we made a resolution to trust God’s plan, because we know God is good and He does love and He knows best. We put Matt in God’s hands and we watched and waited. And now, here we are in the middle of an absolutely glorious story.”
Presently Matt and Rhonda are staying at the hotel in Cleveland so that Matt can report to the Cleveland Clinic every day.
Matt’s most immediate wish was to see his wife and focus on getting his strength back. Now he’s looking forward to not being in pain, returning home — to a new residence in Albion — and getting back to a normal life.
