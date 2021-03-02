DeSales students exceed goal with food drive

The students of DeSales Catholic School kicked off Catholic Schools Week early this month with a service project to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. Catholic Schools Week celebrates school spirit and highlights the importance of service to others.
This year's theme was "Catholic Schools ... Faith, Service and Excellence." The observance at DeSales included themed dress-up days, door decorating contests, a virtual pep rally, and the school-wide service project, all planned by the DeSales Student Council.
The goal of the food drive was to collect 500 food and hygiene items.
At the beginning of the week, DeSales friend and food pantry volunteer Brenda Ulrich talked with students over Zoom about how their donations would make a difference in the Lockport community.
By the end of the week, students had collected 649 non-perishable food and hygiene items.
A student best summed up the service project.
Said eighth-grader Daniel Rahill, “The pep-rally has always been one of my favorite parts about Catholic Schools Week, but this year it was the food drive because I know I’m helping others and making a difference in my community.”
