The Dale Association Senior Centre will “officially” reopen on Monday. Hours of operation will be 8:00 am—4:00pm with limited activities to begin. The Centre will add new activities weekly.
During the first week open the Senior Centre programming will consist of: Monday—Sewing group at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday—chair exercise class at 10:30 a.m. and Needlers at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Elder Law Day live streaming at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday - chair exercise class at 10:30 a.m. and Dominos at 1 p.m.
Senior Advisor consultations, along with the Vision and Hearing program and C.A.R.E will continue by appointment. Memory Minders program will resume the week of July 20.
For the safety of its members, the capacity of the Senior Centre is reduced. Class sizes will be limited. Members will be required to take their temperature at the entrance of the centre and will be asked COVID screening questions. Social distancing of 6 feet and face masks are required at all times. Numerous hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the centre and members will need to adhere to all safety signage throughout the building.
For more information about the Dale Association, visit www.daleassociation.com.
