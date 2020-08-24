The New York State Fair is a celebration of the state’s agricultural industry and American Dairy Association North East will host a series of virtual State Fair dairy experiences every weekday on its Facebook page.
The “Virtual State Fair” began Monday and continues through Sept. 1 when the butter sculpture is unveiled. All shows are at 10 a.m. Check out the lineup below:
• TODAY — Virtual Butter Sculpting 101 – We’ll pull back the curtains and take you inside the refrigerated butter sculpture case with sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton to see how the sculpture is created. They’ll also provide some DIY sculpting tips for those who want to try it at home and enter the NY State Fair Butter Sculpture At Home contest.
• WEDNESDAY – Virtual Dairy Products Building Experience – Whether it’s in a block or a curd or an ingredient in one of those famous NY State Fair culinary creations, cheese is a staple at the Fair. We’ll demo some great dishes you can whip up at home.
• THURSDAY – Virtual State Fair Inspired Food – Food is one of the BIG attractions at the Fair and shouldn’t be missed just because you can’t be there in person. Join us as our guest chef shares awesome State Fair inspired recipes featuring delicious dairy that you can make at home.
• FRIDAY – Virtual Celebrity Milkshake Contest/People’s Choice Vote - Every year, local media celebrities compete for the coveted “Best Milkshake” award. But this year, the contest will end a bit differently, because you will be judge! Tune in to see your favorite local media celebrities compete in the annual milkshake contest. Then vote all weekend (August 28 thru August 30) for your favorite media milk shake team! The winner will be announced at 10 am on Monday, August 31 during the NY State Dairy Princess Day virtual experience.
• MONDAY – Virtual NY State Dairy Princess Day – The state’s dairy princesses promote the dairy industry throughout the year at schools, supermarkets and fairs. Join us as the demonstrate how to make ice cream at home – a fun activity for the family! They’ll also announce the winner of the celebrity milkshake contest.
• SEPT. 1 – Livestream Unveiling of the 52nd annual State Fair Butter Sculpture – Tune in to see the winners of the “Face in the Place” contest as the butter sculpture is revealed and the wrap-up of the virtual tribute to the State Fair with a virtual dairy day princess parade.
