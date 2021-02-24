Culinary Institute offering 'Shadow Days'

The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute is known for giving its students a hands-on learning experience that prepares them for careers in hospitality, culinary arts and baking and pastry arts. A new initiative will now give potential students the opportunity to connect with current students and faculty, having a hands-on experience of their own through a shadow program.
This new program is the vision of Josh Blumberg, assistant vice president of Academic Affairs at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI).
“The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute is a world-class culinary and baking and pastry arts facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained and accredited chef instructors at community college prices," he said. "It was obvious to the staff here that if potential students spend one day with us, they would see that value and quality for themselves.”
Currently a majority of Shadow Day participants are high school juniors and seniors, but the actual makeup of students at NFCI includes a great deal of non-traditional students as well.
A typical shadow day lasts approximately four hours, allowing participants to view the action of a culinary or baking and pastry lab firsthand, interact with current students and connect with faculty. Participants also meet with an advisor from the college one-on-one to learn about tuition costs, job placement opportunities, housing, and scholarship opportunities. Before the shadow experience is over, participants are treated to a delicious meal in Savor Restaurant or La Patisserie Pastry Cafe, the student-run retail operations at NFCI.
The restaurant and pastry shop operations are part of the curriculum for students attending NFCI; one of the many ways the college prepares students for real world experiences in culinary arts, baking and pastry arts or hospitality. According to Sabrina Faso, Student Services Advisor, “about ninety-five percent of attendees decide that the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute is a good fit for them after attending a shadow session.”
NFCI is a division of Niagara County Community College (NCCC). For more information on Shadow Day at NFCI, visit: https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/nfci/about/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.