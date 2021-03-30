Culinary arts adapted to the times    

The Culinary Arts teachers at Orleans/Niagara BOCES had to tweak their classes a bit because of COVID-19 protocols. One of the biggest changes was seen in the lunch line at the Orleans and Niagara career and technical education centers, where culinary arts students prepare lunch as part of their class work. The line became boxed meals for staff to buy during their lunch break.
Orleans Career and Technical Education Center teacher Chef James Atzrott says it gave his students a new experience.
“We are following the New York State health department regulations very strictly, so no shared utensils, et cetera. The idea of the boxed lunches helps them still get that experience, but we also lose some time because they have to get everything portioned out and in the containers a half hour before the dismissal bell," Atzrott said. "In previous years we could work right up to the bell, so the students have had to really learn about time management. The first few weeks were rough, but they have adjusted amazingly.”
Building Trades teacher Matt Anastasi says he and the rest of the staff were worried that there would not be lunches at all this year.
“Chef Atzrott and the students are doing a great job of keeping up a varied menu and I have to say I like the convenience of the boxed lunches,” Anastasi said.
According to Atzrott, one of the side benefits is that his students have learned another aspect of the restaurant business.
“Since many restaurants are now doing takeout, they now know what is involved in that. They have been working on properly placing things in containers and making it look appealing for our customers," he said. "I guess it goes to show everything is a learning experience.”
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director for Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
