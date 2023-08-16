The month of August was named after the famous emperor of Rome — Augustus Caesar. He was one of the creators, builders and users of aqueducts that supplied Rome with water for cooking, bathing and waste removal. Caesar knew the importance of water for the Romans.
Today, the waters of the lakes at Bond Lake Park are just as important to the creatures that live there. They provide drinking, bathing and habitats for waterfowl, fish, mammals, insects and microscopic organisms.
From 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday a free program on the lakes in the park will be held in the Nature Center at the rear of the Warming House at 2571 Lower Mountain Road in Ransomville.
This event is sponsored by the Bond Lake Park Environmental and Beautification Committee. It is open to all ages.
For more information, call Linda at 716-232-1065.
