Cooperative extension's Veggie Van rolling into the Falls

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County's Veggie Van will begin making weekly stops in Lockport and Niagara Falls next week. North Tonawanda will be added to the rotation later this month.
The Veggie Van is filled with fresh, local produce for purchase with cash, EBT, Farmers Market checks, Fresh Connect checks and, as of July, Double-Up Food Bucks.
In Niagara Falls, stops every Thursday, starting June 16, are: St. John de LaSalle, 8600 Buffalo Ave., 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard, 11 a.m. to noon; Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave., 12:30 to 2 p.m.; Carolyn's House, 542 Sixth St., 2:15 to 3 p.m.; and MSM Neighborhood Center, 3101 9th St., 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
In Lockport, the Veggie Van will be parked in four different locations every Wednesday starting June 15. The stops are: The Spires, 45 Ontario St., 10 to 11 a.m.; Willow Gardens, 284 Willow St., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Packet Boat Landing, 465 South St., 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Autumn Gardens, 788 High St., 3 to 4 p.m.
The Veggie Van will be parked at North Tonawanda Senior Center, 110 Goundry St., from 1 to 2 p.m. every Tuesday beginning June 21.
For more information visit www.cceniagaracounty.org or call 716-433-8839.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.