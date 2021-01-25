Community Missions off to the races with Corvette raffle

Looking for a cure for the winter blues? How about a chance to win a sports car! Community Missions is currently selling raffle tickets for a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette as a fundraiser for its Crisis & Community Services.
Only 1,000 tickets will be sold at a cost of $100 each, with the winner drawn on March 26.
The car, valued at approximately $80,000, features a red exterior, black 3LT trim package, a Z51 performance package, eight-speed automatic transmission, and removable top. The winner may select a $60,000 cash prize in lieu of the car if preferred.
The raffle is being conducted in conjunction with General Motors and United Auto Workers. The event benefits the agency’s Crisis & Community Services, including the Community Kitchen, Food Pantry, Clothes Closet and Emergency Housing Shelter.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer the community an opportunity to win a beautiful car like the 2021 Corvette,” said Christian Hoffman, vice president of public relations & development for Community Missions. “The new design of the Corvette has really made this a sought-after car, and we are so pleased that that excitement can benefit those that we serve here at Community Missions.”
All tickets must be purchased in-person, with cash, check or credit cards accepted.
Tickets can be purchased during typical business hours at Community Missions, 1570 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14303, or arrangements can be made by calling Hoffman at 285-3403 x.2247 or by emailing info@communitymissions.org.
For more information on Community Missions, visit www.communitymissions.org.
