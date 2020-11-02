Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative is the recipient of a $149,845 grant from the New York State Health Foundation to fully support the pilot of its Community Currency initiative and to continue its activities in engaging residents of Niagara Falls through a variety of activities.
The Niagara Falls Community Currency offers an opportunity to all residents of the city to share their talents and benefits of that of others by earning and spending time credits. To participate or for more information, please contact Keyona Dunn at 777-1034 or by email at keyonad@healthierniagarafalls.org.
Niagara Falls and its residents have experienced a time of poverty like no other, collaborative officials stated. Resources are not distributed equally within a space, particularly for those who are more difficult to reach or are experiencing personal difficulties. The COVID–19 pandemic has clearly brought light to this. Community currency will not completely remove barriers such as money, time or transportation, it will level the playing field so that no person in need goes unserved, and no talent is wasted, according to Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative.
The grant from the New York State Health Foundation will also support the organization in its other activities all focused on engaging residents to create a healthier and happier community.
The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative organizes weekly walks with its Mile n’ Smile Walking Club, community conversations addressing societal issues, and diverse workshops with the support of its partners. There are also opportunities for residents to lead their own projects. If you are interested in any of these initiatives, contact Brian Archie, the organization’s integrator at 777-1034 or by email at brianarc@healthierniagarafall.org.
