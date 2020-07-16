Communities sig
Niagara Gazette

The College Club of Niagara Inc. recently announced the winners of this year's College Club Scholarships.

Those awarded $1,000 scholarships: 

• Ava Asklar from Niagara-Wheatfield High School

• Jack Dunn from Lewiston-Porter High School

• Jackson Rogers from Lewiston-Porter

• Yakbeck Sarkees from Niagara Falls High School

• Serafina Viola from Penfield

• Johanna Petrishin from Niagara Falls who was the recipient of the Delores Marino Memorial Scholarship

The College Club also presented a $300 check to the Salvation Army.

The club also announced its slate of officers for 2020-2021.

• President: Cathy Touma D'Angelo

• President Elect: Barbara Rodgers

• Treasurer: Mary Jo Edwards

• Secretary: Lee Heembrock

• Social: Trish Hennegan

• Membership: Rodgers and Ann Marie Paglione

• Scholarship: Sheila Chille

• Publicity: Margaret Touma

• Newsletter: Sara Robins and Lee Heembrock

• Sunshine: Linda O'Grady

• Program: Angela DeMunda Martin

