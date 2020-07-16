The College Club of Niagara Inc. recently announced the winners of this year's College Club Scholarships.
Those awarded $1,000 scholarships:
• Ava Asklar from Niagara-Wheatfield High School
• Jack Dunn from Lewiston-Porter High School
• Jackson Rogers from Lewiston-Porter
• Yakbeck Sarkees from Niagara Falls High School
• Serafina Viola from Penfield
• Johanna Petrishin from Niagara Falls who was the recipient of the Delores Marino Memorial Scholarship
The College Club also presented a $300 check to the Salvation Army.
The club also announced its slate of officers for 2020-2021.
• President: Cathy Touma D'Angelo
• President Elect: Barbara Rodgers
• Treasurer: Mary Jo Edwards
• Secretary: Lee Heembrock
• Social: Trish Hennegan
• Membership: Rodgers and Ann Marie Paglione
• Scholarship: Sheila Chille
• Publicity: Margaret Touma
• Newsletter: Sara Robins and Lee Heembrock
• Sunshine: Linda O'Grady
• Program: Angela DeMunda Martin
