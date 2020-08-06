'Coffee with Kenan' going in-person this month

Pocket Change will supply the live music at this month's Coffee with Kenan gathering, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday outside the Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St. The band will play on the covered porch. Community members are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy the free show in person. Coffee and baked goods will be sold at the TrueBean Coffee Co. pop-up.
“We know the community is eager to enjoy events again, and this is one way we’ve designed a safe space for people to enjoy arts and culture, while supporting small business,” Kenan Center spokesman Parrish Gibbons Herzog said.
Pocket Change, known for its eclectic repertoire and the versatility of its players, has been performing around the Buffalo Niagara region for more than 30 years. Band members are: David Stockton, guitar, vocals and flute; Matt Rutschmann, fretless bass and vocals; Chris Peracciny, tenor saxophone; and Joe Batt, drums.
Coffee with Kenan is the Kenan Center's monthly music series, launched online after the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. The shows are livestreamed on the Kenan Center's Facebook and Instagram pages.
