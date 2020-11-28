'City Search,' Christmas Lights Challenge underway in Lockport

The City of Lockport is saying “bah humbug” to the COVID-19 pandemic with an ambitious Santa's List of fun and safe holiday events planned over the next few weeks.
Alderman at Large Ellen Schratz, chair of the Common Council's events committee, highlighted a number of family-oriented happenings on the city's holiday social calendar, including the Light Up Lockport City Search, the Christmas Lights Challenge and local observance of Small Business Saturday.
“Sadly, usually, Light Up Lockport begins with a grand parade and Santa Claus and free toys (on the Saturday after Thanksgiving) but because of all the COVID-19 restrictions, we can't do any of that this year,” Schratz said. “But the good news is we still have other fun things going on, including the Light Up Lockport City Search, which was a creative idea that Bonjour Crepes owner Jason Mussachio came up with.”
Mussachio garnered the support of more than a dozen local businesses to take part in the ongoing City Search. All you have to do is pick up a map and hunt for the Light Up Lockport visual clues posted in front of the businesses. When you find a clue, use the list under the map to decide which holiday song is represented.
“It's sort of like a scavenger hunt. You have to go and find the little snow globe that has a picture that will remind you of some song. You have to figure out which song it is,” Schratz said.
“The forms are at all the participating businesses and there's a container in front of the Palace theater where you can drop the sheets off. There are prizes if you get them all right. It's a fun thing to do with your kids,” Schratz said. “We'll pull 15 winners, because each participating business has donated a gift card prize.”
Back by popular demand is the annual Christmas Lights Challenge in which decorated homes are judged in two categories, “Classic Martha Stewart” and “Crazy Clark Griswold.”
Said Schratz: “We started this back in October and it's been great. People came and donated decorations that filled the entire Palace stage and people came and got them. We've extended the sign-up date to Dec. 5. You need to be lit up by the 10th and we will be done judging by the 19th.”
Judges in the lighting contest are Lockport's aldermen, minus Schratz. Each aldermen will judge houses outside his or her own ward. The winner will be announced just before Christmas.
Also on tap, this weekend only, is observance of Small Business Saturday, a national promotion sponsored locally by Lockport Main Street Inc., under the direction of Jessica Dittly.
“You can visit any of the Lockport retail businesses that have a Shop Lockport Passport and then you spend a minimum of $5 there, they sign your passport and you mail that in to Lockport Main Street for a chance at a grand prize package totaling almost $500,” Dittly said.
