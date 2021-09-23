Customers of the Niagara Falls City Market are now able to use their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, formerly known as food stamps, to purchase eligible products from vendors.
LiveNF has received authorization from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to include an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) station at the farmers market, allowing Niagara Falls residents to use the SNAP benefits to purchase healthy options from local producers. The market currently accepts WIC (Women, Infants & Children) benefits.
LiveNF has also partnered with Create A Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, and the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area to provide staffing for the management of SNAP acceptance at the market.
Food insecurity is a significant challenge in communities and neighborhoods across the country, including throughout the City of Niagara Falls. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the barriers that lead to food insecurity. More than 42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits today, up from pre-pandemic numbers of just over 35 million.
“The inclusion of the SNAP Program at the City Market is a game-changer,” said Brian Archie, Integrator with the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. “It allows for true access and accessibility to fresh locally grown by Niagara County residents for Niagara County residents.”
The inclusion of SNAP at the Niagara Falls City Market is a top priority of the Niagara Falls Local Food Action Plan, a city-adopted plan that seeks to increase food security and strengthen the local food system.
