Children's Memorial Park Red Bow sale in progress

LOCKPORT — The annual Children’s Memorial Park red bow sale is underway.
Red bows purchased by community members will be displayed on the Christmas tree in the gazebo at the 25-year-old park at South Transit Street and Lincoln Avenue. Proceeds of the annual sale go toward the purchase of flowers and park maintenance expenses next spring and summer. Maintained entirely by volunteers, the park is a local favorite setting for weddings, graduation and prom photos and picnicking.
Bows are $5 apiece and can bear any inscription that the purchaser desires.
Send a check and a filled-out coupon to Children’s Memorial Park, 43 Woodbury Drive, Lockport, NY 14094; include on a separate sheet of paper the inscriptions desired on additional bows. Inscriptions do not have to be “in memory of ...” The message could be, “Happy 1st Christmas Sammy Sample” or “Wishing everyone a Happy & Prosperous New Year from the Sample Family.”
Again this year, thanks to a supporter of the park, anyone who uses the coupon here to purchase a bow will receive a Children's Memorial Park Christmas card.
For more information about the park or the availability of memorial blocks and memorial cards, call 434-2207.
