“Cead Mile Failte” (One Hundred Thousand Welcomes) to the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St., Lockport, from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a Family Night of Irish history and culture told through music.
The History Center’s Family Nights continue with fun and informative programs on the third Tuesday of the month. The evening begins with a pizza supper available for a nominal donation, followed by a brief presentation and a hands-on activity appropriate for adults and children. The topic for this month’s evening is Irish music in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
History Center staffer and musician Rick Heenan will perform several Irish tunes such as, “Galway Girl” and “Whisky in the Jar”, accompanied by Rick Bauer on the mandolin. Assistant Director Ann Marie (Brogan) Linnabery will explain the history of the songs, some of which have a Lockport connection. Be sure to wear your green and bring your singing voices for an hour of music and fun. A simple craft will be available for those who wish to make one.
This program is free and appropriate for people of all ages and musical ability. Pre-registration is required for all programs. Please call 434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org for reservations and more information.
