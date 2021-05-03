BUFFALO — Catholic Charities of Buffalo’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) federal nutrition program is teaming up with BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) of Western New York to offer a Diaper Days event on Thursday in Niagara County.
During the event, community members can drive through to collect or stop and pick up a free tote bag filled with baby diapers, wipes, first aid kits, hand sanitizer, baby toothbrushes and health resources while supplies last. Those interested can also learn about Medicaid and Child Health Plus and receive help renewing coverage during the event. BCBS and other local partners are donating the items.
The Diaper Days event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Catholic Charites’ Glynn Family Services Center, 625 Tronolone Pl., Niagara Falls.
“We’re thrilled to once again offer Diaper Days for expectant, new and seasoned parents and caregivers across Niagara County with the gracious support of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York,” said Judette Dahleiden, director of Catholic Charities’ WIC. “We know that every bit helps when it comes to raising babies, especially during these trying times of the pandemic, so we welcome and encourage those in need to come by and receive their free tote.”
For more information about Diaper Days or Catholic Charities’ WIC, contact Grace McKenzie at (716) 218-1484, ext. 2109, or at grace.mckenzie@ccwny.org.
For a complete list of services offered by Catholic Charities of Buffalo, including additional information on WIC, please visit ccwny.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.