Casual Dragon hosting charity Risk tourney on Saturday

The third annual Risk tournament and basket raffle for Autism Speaks will be held on Saturday at Casual Dragon Games, 136 Walnut St. in Lockport. This year, the tourney founder has added the Epilepsy Foundation as a second beneficiary.
Registration for the board game tournament is from 10 to 10:30 a.m. The cost to play is $15. The games will begin at 10:30. Tickets for the basket raffle and a 50/50 cash split will be sold throughout; drawings will take place after the tournament. More than $5,000 in prizes will be awarded.
Sean Chambers organized his first Risk tourney and raffle as a fundraiser for Autism Speaks in 2018. The cause — supporting research and awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorders — is meaningful to him, as he knows a few people who live with autism, and this year The Epilepsy Foundation was added in recognition of the fact that he battled epilepsy as a child. The two nonprofits will split the proceeds.
Chambers said he and the co-organizers "look forward to hosting an inspiring, meaningful and successful event that will make a lasting impact on people in our community."
In advance of each tourney, Chambers has obtained local business sponsors and donors for both the raffle and Autism Speaks. This year, for the first time, there's a plaque for the Risk tourney winner and a yearly tournament plaque, sponsored by Scirto's Awards & Gifts.
The 2019 games netted more than $1,570 for Autism Speaks, according to Chambers.
To donate to the fundraiser or register in advance for the tourney, email riskcharitytournament@gmail.com. For more information, reach out on Facebook at https://facebook.com/events/343053273631442.
During the gathering, Covid safety measures will be in effect. All attendees are required to wear face covering. All players will be provided with their own dice and each player must move their own pieces. The number of people getting food at one time will be limited and the food, supplied by the Village Eatery and Montondo's Seafood, will be served to guests or prepackaged.
