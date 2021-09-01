Carol Calato Scholarship Award winner announed

Rainna Frombgen, a music education major at Buffalo State College from Lockport has been awarded the Carol Calato Jazz Scholarship awarded by the Lewiston Jazz Festival, Inc. Board of Directors. The $1,000 scholarship is made available each year to a student who will pursue higher education in a music field.
Frombgen submitted her scholarship audition video with a performance on the Bb clarinet. She is also an accomplished vocalist and proficient on the bass clarinet, Eb clarinet, flute, tenor saxophone, alto saxophone and oboe. She is a June 2021 graduate of Newfane High School.
The scholarship application is available each year online at www.LewistonJazz.com. The application process for 2022 will being in the spring in anticipation of awarding the next scholar at the 2022 festival on Aug. 26-27, 2022.
