Carnegie Art Center hosting monthly Makers Market

NORTH TONAWANDA — The Carnegie Art Center's monthly Makers Market taking place outside on their lawn kicks off this weekend.
The monthly event will feature up to 35 vendors selling handcrafted goods, vintage items and/or refreshments. It takes place every second 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month starting in May and going into September.
The Carnegie Art Center is usually the main organizer of the Arts & Crafts show that takes place during the final weekend of Canal Fest. The craft show is also a fundraiser for the non-profit art organization as vendors pay a fee to participate. The newly created monthly Makers Market will serve as an alternative to the crafts show since Canal Fest is cancelled this year.
The Makers Market will highlight local artists, crafters and other creative vendors and encourage the community to visit the Carnegie Art Center located in the Sweeney Estate Historic District in North Tonawanda. Items being sold at the Makers Markets include paintings, jewelry, unique crafts and more.
Vendors will be distanced on the lawn space. Guests will be required to wear masks at the events and social distance. The center itself will be open and a different art exhibition will be on view each month. During the month of May, the center is hosting an exhibition titled “ MY Colours OUR TRUTH Exhibition” featuring work by the WNY- Urban Arts Collective.
The market events are free to attend and will take place rain or shine.
The Carnegie Art Center is currently accepting submissions to participate in the monthly Makers Market as well. Potential vendors can apply on their website: www.carnegieartcenter.org. For members of the Carnegie Art Center, it costs $40 to participate as a vendor per event. It costs $50 per event for non-members. Proceeds will support the Center and their arts related programming that takes place year round. Submissions for the Makers Market will be accepted until the spots are filled!
For questions contact us at info@carnegieartcenter.org or call 694-4400.
