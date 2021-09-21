Cardinal O'Hara shows off school to Bishop Fisher

Cardinal O’Hara High School began its 60th year celebration in a special way with the first visit to the school by recently appointed Bishop Michael Fisher, Diocese of Buffalo, on opening day, Sept. 8.
The bishop toured the school, visiting classrooms and talking to students and teachers.
Accompanied by principal Mary Holzerland, the bishop spent time looking over the school facilities including the 900-seat Performing Arts Center, the culinary arts, band and art rooms as well as the new science lab, double gymnasium and athletic fields.
“Cardinal O'Hara High School is honored to have the Bishop Fisher attend the school’s opening day,” principal Mary Holzerland said. “We are also very pleased to welcome the Superintendent of Schools of the Diocese of Buffalo, Dr. Timothy Uhl, and to have the opportunity for Dr. Uhl and Bishop Mike meet our students, faculty and staff.”
“This is a beautiful building and campus,” the bishop commented after his tour.
The bishop took time to talk to many students about their thoughts on Cardinal O’Hara.
Sophomore Jada Dewald commented that “O’Hara is like everyone is your friend. I’ve met so many new friends, it’s like a family here. I like that there aren’t any cliques.”
The bishop and superintendent had an opportunity to talk to students who were leaving at the end of the day as they were also getting ready to depart. Some students took time to have a photo taken with the bishop while others gave the visitors a wave.
“Having our students back in the building for full time in-school instruction is a wonderful continuation of our efforts throughout the 2020-21 school year to insure that all students were able to safely attend school every day, interact with their teachers and fellow students and receive that all important in-person instruction that is the best method to prepare students for college ahead,” Holzerland said. “Having the bishop and superintendent here to launch the 60th year of exceptional college preparatory education at Cardinal O'Hara High School is a perfect way to start the school year.”
