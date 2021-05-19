Canisius students take part in Virtual Service Week

BUFFALO — Nearly 200 Canisius College students participated in Virtual Service Week 2021, held in April.
Service Week included virtual and in-person engagement activities and each day centered around a different theme. Among those themes represented during Virtual Service Week: racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environent and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.
The following local students participated in activities:
• Adriana Bolender of Youngstown — Bolender is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2022 and pursuing a degree in Spec Ed Gr 1-6/Childhood 1-6.
• Malik Brooks of Lockport — Brooks is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2023 and pursuing a degree in Management.
• Patrick Eugeni of Lewiston — Eugeni is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2021 and pursuing a degree in Biology.
• Lucas Kilmer of Lewiston — Kilmer is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2023 and pursuing a degree in Physical Education/Health Ed.
• Elizabeth Hertz of Lockport — Hertz is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2024 and pursuing a degree in Accounting.
• Andrew Perreault of Lewiston — Perreault is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2023 and pursuing a degree in Computer Science.
• Heather Bugenhagen of Sanborn — Bugenhagen is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2023 and pursuing a degree in Accounting.
Virtual Service Week 2021 was organized and sponsored by the New Buffalo Institute (NBI) at Canisius College. The NBI aligns research, service and educational programming toward the many neighborhoods on Buffalo's East Side, including Canisius' own Hamlin Park neighborhood. Additionally, the NBI is committed to social justice, and provides a welcoming place for community partners to convene, voice concerns and exchange ideas.
One of 27 Jesuit universities in the nation, Canisius is the premier private university in Western New York. Canisius prepares leaders - intelligent, caring, faithful individuals - able to pursue and promote excellence in their professions, their communities and their service to humanity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.