Niagara University’s Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement has teamed up with New York State Parks and other community partners to transform the sidewalk in front of the Visitor’s Center in Prospect Park into Candy Cane Story Lane.
Through Dec. 31, children and their families can take a self-guided stroll along the path to read Gregg and Evan Spiridellis’ charming story “Are You Grumpy Santa?” On the first three Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12, and 19, from noon to 2 p.m., those who also complete a quick story survey following their tour can enjoy free hot cocoa, compliments of Delaware North.
‘The Levesque Institute is happy to collaborate with our community partners to sponsor this outdoor fun, free, family activity in the beautifully holiday decorated New York State Park,” said Patricia Wrobel, executive director of the Levesque Institute.
“This year, it is more important than ever to provide safe, outdoor activities to celebrate the season, and Niagara Falls State Park and our partner Delaware North are happy to be partnering with Niagara University to present the first Candy Cane Story Lane. We welcome all families to come and enjoy the park and thank NU for bringing this experience to the park,” said Angela P. Berti, spokesperson for Niagara Falls State Park.
Parking will be free on Dec. 5, 12, and 19 and, for those looking to add on to their visit, free loaner snowshoes will be available at the Cave of the Winds pavilion and the Cave of the Winds Winter experience will be open (weather permitting).
The Health Foundation of Western and Central New York and CCNY Inc. are also sponsors of Candy Cane Story Lane.
