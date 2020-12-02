Jack L. DeLong, Jr., 61 years old, passed away at his home in Westminster, CA, on November 18, 2020. He was born in Niagara Falls on December 17, 1958, the son of RoseMarie (Byers) DeLong and the late Jack L. DeLong. Jack is survived by his mother, RoseMarie (Byers) DeLong; his daughter, Ash…